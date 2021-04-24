$2.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will report earnings of $2.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.07. Moody’s reported earnings of $2.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $10.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.29 to $10.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.17.

Moody’s stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.73. The company had a trading volume of 751,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,331. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $329.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.74 and a 200 day moving average of $284.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

