Rope ($ROPE) Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, Rope has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rope has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $2,504.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rope coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.03 or 0.00083863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00059526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00268992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.56 or 0.01022689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,033.28 or 0.99829059 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00023123 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.05 or 0.00612650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Rope is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

