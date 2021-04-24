OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,207.81.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,230.38 and a 52-week high of $2,306.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,131.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1,877.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

