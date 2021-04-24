Analysts Anticipate NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. NIKE posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after acquiring an additional 454,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after buying an additional 388,550 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $130.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.79. NIKE has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $205.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

