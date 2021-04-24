Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 97 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,131.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1,877.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,230.38 and a 12-month high of $2,306.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,207.81.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

