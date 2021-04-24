iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,117 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $20,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Headinvest LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.31. 1,618,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,244. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $119.65 and a 12-month high of $174.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.72.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.