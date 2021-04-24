Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $18.55 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.20. 3,801,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $131.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.