Crewe Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE SQ opened at $246.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.42 and its 200-day moving average is $219.71. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a PE ratio of 391.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.05.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $49,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,262,260 shares of company stock valued at $300,251,536 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.