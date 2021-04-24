Bokf Na Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bokf Na owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $82,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 249,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 149,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 37,802 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

