Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Posts Earnings Results

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 11.35%.

MCB stock traded up $2.66 on Friday, hitting $60.91. The company had a trading volume of 138,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,043. Metropolitan Bank has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $61.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $508.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 8,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $447,615.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Patent sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $50,680.00. Insiders sold 15,294 shares of company stock worth $783,685 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

