Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Announces Earnings Results

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 11.35%.

NYSE MCB traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.91. 138,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,043. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Metropolitan Bank has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $61.47. The firm has a market cap of $508.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Robert C. Patent sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $50,680.00. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 8,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $447,615.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,294 shares of company stock valued at $783,685. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.