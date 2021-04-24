Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

The firm has a market cap of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens Financial Services has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CZFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.