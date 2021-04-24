Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Citizens Financial Services has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Several brokerages recently commented on CZFS. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

