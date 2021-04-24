Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

STX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $687,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 144.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

