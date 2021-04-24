The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 29.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 193.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $157.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.18 and a 200-day moving average of $139.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,440 shares of company stock valued at $23,626,950. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

