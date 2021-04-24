Murphy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 82,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 85,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 50,166 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $230.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

