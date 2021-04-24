Polkadot (DOT) Price Tops $29.78 on Exchanges

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for approximately $29.78 or 0.00059647 BTC on exchanges. Polkadot has a total market cap of $27.77 billion and approximately $2.00 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00269266 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $511.07 or 0.01023613 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00023268 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,866.82 or 0.99876784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.49 or 0.00617862 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.65 or 0.00203596 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,067,889,268 coins and its circulating supply is 932,365,154 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

