Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $648,000 Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in WestRock were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 93,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of WestRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 157,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on WRK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

