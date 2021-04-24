Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Buys New Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,530,000 after purchasing an additional 325,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,483,000 after purchasing an additional 240,823 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,567 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $217,028,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.04.

FITB opened at $38.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

