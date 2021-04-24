KeeperDAO Reaches Market Cap of $11.20 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for about $307.41 or 0.00615701 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $11.20 million and $5.85 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00064937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00017815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00091304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00053645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.69 or 0.00652320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.93 or 0.07801046 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

