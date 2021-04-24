AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of AVB traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.88. 564,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,361. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.05. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $195.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,595,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,448,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

