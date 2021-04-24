Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives $16.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 293.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 44,366 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $18,116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,372,000 after purchasing an additional 699,741 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.