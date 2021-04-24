$35.40 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce $35.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.71 million and the highest is $36.21 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $32.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $140.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.29 million to $147.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $134.66 million, with estimates ranging from $126.48 million to $148.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CPLP stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $228.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth about $248,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

