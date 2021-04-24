Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Mastercard by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after acquiring an additional 965,165 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after acquiring an additional 955,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after acquiring an additional 482,250 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $387.06 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.83 and a twelve month high of $389.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $384.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $18,474,382.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,897,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,645,582.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,876 shares of company stock worth $222,808,034 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

