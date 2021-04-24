Meridian Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $323.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $203.85 and a one year high of $328.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.69 and its 200-day moving average is $279.86.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

