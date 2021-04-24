Vision Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 24.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up 1.2% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,024,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,427,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 452.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after purchasing an additional 253,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $1,155,357.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,814.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,396 shares of company stock valued at $28,060,337. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $131.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,733. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.95 and its 200-day moving average is $109.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. CarMax’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Argus lifted their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

