Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Holdings Lowered by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Northern Trust accounts for approximately 3.1% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NTRS traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.53. 897,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,125. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $110.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.90.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.