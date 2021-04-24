Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,531,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,443 shares during the period. Workiva makes up 1.5% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $135,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,882,000 after purchasing an additional 802,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,844,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Workiva by 1,223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,931,000 after acquiring an additional 312,094 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,065,000. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,033,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,670,000 after acquiring an additional 196,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.78.

In other news, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $2,816,301.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,428,883.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,413. 14.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workiva stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.99. 187,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,105. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.30 and its 200 day moving average is $86.55.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $93.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.50 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

