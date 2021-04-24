Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. MGM Resorts International comprises about 0.8% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after buying an additional 5,828,897 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $177,891,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $160,286,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $25,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.51. 4,219,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,554,750. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,419,174.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $1,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 448,331 shares in the company, valued at $17,269,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

