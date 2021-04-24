Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $16.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.53.

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.78. 15,782,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,782,461. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 335.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $17.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,273,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,849,000 after buying an additional 103,467 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

