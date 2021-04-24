Brokerages Anticipate Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will report earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Olin reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 426.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%.

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Olin from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Olin by 701.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Olin by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.94. 1,544,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Olin has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

