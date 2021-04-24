Brokerages Set Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) PT at $91.00

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of research firms have commented on PSMMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of PSMMY stock traded up $1.74 on Monday, hitting $89.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day moving average is $76.47. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $49.21 and a 52-week high of $90.60.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.