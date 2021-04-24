$0.40 EPS Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to post $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OCFC. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $23.26. The company had a trading volume of 237,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $25.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

