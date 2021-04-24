Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17), RTT News reports. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ARCH traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.93. 448,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,509. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.88. The company has a market cap of $718.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.14. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $26,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,589.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $69,650. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.