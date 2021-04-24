Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). Aqua Metals reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 87,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $340,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,215,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,026.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Judd Merrill sold 17,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $67,484.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 303,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 42,125 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $199.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.93. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $8.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

