Analysts Set Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) PT at $6.71

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.71.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 265,548 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.
Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.26. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.
About Entasis Therapeutics
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.
Read More: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.