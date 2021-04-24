Analysts Set Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) PT at $6.71

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 265,548 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETTX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,519. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $74.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.10.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.26. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.