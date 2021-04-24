Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 22,926 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,774,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the quarter. Fox Factory accounts for about 3.4% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $225,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 58,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Fox Factory by 14.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded up $8.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.67. 676,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.40 and its 200 day moving average is $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $160.22.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

