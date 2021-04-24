Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 447.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 132,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 107,912 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $137.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

