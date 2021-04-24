Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $14,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.95. 1,104,388 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.81.

