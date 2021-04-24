$122.61 Million in Sales Expected for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will report $122.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.21 million to $126.00 million. NN reported sales of $199.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full-year sales of $478.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $463.58 million to $494.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $501.48 million, with estimates ranging from $485.96 million to $517.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NN.

Get NN alerts:

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $119.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.41 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 39.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research cut NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.71. 223,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,348. NN has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $332.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NN by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NN by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NN by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NN (NNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.