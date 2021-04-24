Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Buys 1,336 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.94. 784,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,245. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.04 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The company had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.16) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRPT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.18.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

