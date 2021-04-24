$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. FirstCash posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCFS shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.89. 260,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,525. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.75. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

