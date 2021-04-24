Altus Wealth Management LLC Buys 180 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. The Boeing makes up 0.3% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.25.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $4.05 on Friday, hitting $238.38. 11,553,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,823,667. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

