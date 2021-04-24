Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 1,427 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in WNS were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in WNS by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 266,665 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in WNS by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 922,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,458,000 after buying an additional 222,024 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in WNS by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 989,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,270,000 after buying an additional 166,685 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter valued at $9,131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

WNS stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.53. The company had a trading volume of 210,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,770. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. WNS has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $78.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average is $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

