822 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $273.91 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $148.98 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.93.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

