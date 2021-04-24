Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,953.00 target price (up from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,207.81.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,230.38 and a 12-month high of $2,306.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,131.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1,877.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

