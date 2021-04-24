Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $1.84 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $79.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

