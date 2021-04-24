Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 6,667 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,667 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Lennar were worth $13,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Lennar by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.35.

Lennar stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,740. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $41.40 and a 52 week high of $106.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

