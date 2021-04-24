Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 7,670 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.05.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,202. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.27. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $112.73.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

