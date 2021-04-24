Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 203 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $231,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,291.48.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $48.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,395.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,513. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,368.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,303.25 and a 52 week high of $2,489.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.